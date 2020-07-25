Wisconsin QB Jack Coan Named To The Maxwell Award Watch List

Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan is being viewed as a player of the year candidate in college football.

The senior gunslinger has been named to the Maxwell Award watch list. The award is handed out annually for the best player in college football, and ranks right behind the Heisman as one of the most prestigious trophies in all of football. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jul 24, 2020 at 11:59am PDT

It’s truly incredible how Jack Coan is getting a ton of preseason hype, and there’s a very realistic chance he doesn’t even take all the snaps with Graham Mertz waiting in the wings.

Coan was already named to the Davey O’Brien watch list, and now he’s on the Maxwell Award watch list. The hype is building!

If I’ve said it once, then I’ve said it a million times. I’ve never been happier or more confident with our QB room as a whole than I am right now.

Outside of when Russell Wilson was playing quarterback for Wisconsin, we’ve never been this stacked at the QB position, and I have no doubt Coan will get the job done if Chryst rides with him.

Wisconsin is in for a huge year. You best believe that because we’re coming for everything, and we’re not taking prisoners!