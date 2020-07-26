Brett Favre Golfs With President Donald Trump

NFL legend Brett Favre hit the golf course Saturday with President Donald Trump.

The two men hit the links in New Jersey at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, according to Yahoo Sports. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see a photo of the two together below.

I would love to be a fly on the wall for a conversation between these two guys. One is a Super Bowl champ with the Packers and an NFL legend.

The other is the president of the United States of America. That’s one hell of a powerful duo.

Brett LOVES Wisconsin, Mississippi and Minnesota. A good golfer – hits it LONG! https://t.co/JcBJJEWI0X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2020

Brett Favre honestly seems like the most fun dude on the planet. He’s just a regular guy who could throw a football a country mile.

I’m still not sure Favre even knows he’s famous. He just has always seemed to be living in his own world and loving life.

Now, he’s out here golfing with POTUS. It must be an awesome life to have.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brett Favre (@brettfavre) on Jan 30, 2020 at 9:10am PST

Let us know in the comments what you think about these two men carving it up on the course!