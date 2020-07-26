Chris Wallace Says Biden Campaign Declined Interview, Promises To ‘Keep Asking Every Week’

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace closed out “Fox News Sunday” by saying that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign turned down an interview, but promised to “keep asking every week.”

“In our interview last week with President Trump, he questioned whether his Democratic opponent Joe Biden could handle a similar encounter,” Wallace said. “Well this week we asked the Biden campaign for an interview, and they said the former vice president was not available.”

Wallace was referring to President Donald Trump’s own interview with the Fox News anchor when he said Biden would be “crying for mommy” under similar media scrutiny.

“We’ll keep asking every week,” Wallace promised. (RELATED: Trump Goes Into Detail On His Cognitive Test, Says Biden Has ‘Obligation To Take A Test’)

During an “America’s Newsroom” appearance last week, Wallace gave Trump credit for sitting through his questions.

“[Trump] is out there in this broiling heat with me for an hour, took all the questions,” he said. “You can like his answers or dislike them, but he had answers and Joe Biden hasn’t faced that kind of scrutiny, hasn’t faced that kind of exposure yet. You’ve got to feel at some point, he’s going to come out from the basement.”