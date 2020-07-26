Jamal Adams Gets Traded To The Seahawks For Multiple Draft Picks

Jamal Adams is now a member of the Seattle Seahawks.

The former Jets safety was traded to the Seahawks in exchange for Bradley McDougald and multiple draft picks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Seahawks gave up their first round picks in 2021 and 2022 to get the NFL star.

Trade:

Jets deal Jamal Adams and 4th-round pick in 2022 To Seattle, in exchange for Bradley McDougald (safety), 1st-round pick in 2021, 3rd-round pick in 2021, and 1st-round pick in 2022, source tells ESPN. Deal is pending physicals. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2020

Well, Adams wanted to get the hell off of the Jets and now he’s done it. He gets his change of scenery and the Jets load up on picks.

The Seahawks damn near had to sell the farm in order to get the talented defensive back.

Giving up multiple first round picks is a hell of an asking price for a defensive back. The Seahawks better hope like hell Adams works out.

If not, they just traded away they’re future draft picks for a bust.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamal Adams (@presidentmal) on Jul 25, 2020 at 4:12pm PDT

Of course, Adams is a star, and I’d be shocked if he didn’t ball out with Russell Wilson and company. The Seahawks just gave up a lot to get him.

We’ll see how he does, but I wouldn’t bet against Seattle.