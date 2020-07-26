Mike Ditka Says People Who Don’t ‘Respect’ The National Anthem Should ‘Get The Hell Out Of’ America

NFL legend Mike Ditka isn’t a fan of protesting during a national anthem.

National anthem protests are front and center again in the world of sports as players have kneeled in the MLB, and we’re going to see mass protests in the NFL. Ditka isn’t impressed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I’m a Christian, like I said, and I just can’t get on board with a couple of things that I have read about Black Lives Matter.” Sam Coonrod explains why he didn’t kneel during the Giants-Dodgers pregame moment of unity (via @PavlovicNBCS) https://t.co/7QI9fgjvvn pic.twitter.com/EZQgd8ZBho — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 24, 2020

“If you can’t respect our national anthem, get the hell out of the country. That’s the way I feel. Of course, I’m old fashioned. So, I’m only going to say what I feel. I think there’s a way you protest and there’s a way you don’t protest,” the former Chicago Bears coach told TMZ during a recent interview.

How long before Ditka gets canceled for these comments? I have a feeling we can set our watches to him getting canceled.

I’m also not surprised at all that Mike Ditka is keeping things blunt. The dude is notorious for never filtering his thoughts.

He isn’t a fan of national anthem protests, and he wants you to get out of America if you don’t respect the flag.

In a world that kneels to a violent mob, stand for what’s right pic.twitter.com/rNeprHE4OM — Rogan O’Handley ???????? (@DC_Draino) June 28, 2020

It truly is a shame that we’ve allowed sports to become so political. I miss the days when we could just enjoy the games and cheer for great competition.

Now everything has to be political and everything has to be about debates. We should return to the days of just playing the game and uniting around something.

We’ll see what kind of response Ditka gets for these comments, but I have no doubt people will be pissed.