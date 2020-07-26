Navy AD Chet Gladchuk Says A Service Academy Will Win The National Title If Nobody Else Plays Football

Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk had a piping hot take about the upcoming football season.

Right now, nobody knows if the college football season will happen during the coronavirus pandemic, and the military academies have expressed interest in trying to make sure games occur. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navy Football (@navyfb) on Jul 7, 2020 at 9:33am PDT

However, Gladchuk took things up a level when he claimed that a service academy will win the national title if nobody else plays.

He told Yahoo Sports, “The winner of the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy, if football does not prevail, will be the national champion. It could be a two-game season [for the three schools]. And we couldn’t be playing for a greater sense of pride and honor. If Army and Navy and Air Force have to carry the day for college football this year, so be it. Tune in.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navy Football (@navyfb) on Jul 4, 2020 at 5:10am PDT

While I appreciate Gladchuk’s energy and attitude, I have no idea what the hell he’s talking about. Nobody, and I mean literally nobody, will take a service academy seriously if they try to claim a national title if the rest of the country doesn’t play.

What is the plan here? Navy beats Army and then declares themselves national champs after the only game of the season?

Again, nobody is going to take that seriously.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navy Football (@navyfb) on May 8, 2020 at 10:00am PDT

If the rest of America sits out the football season because of coronavirus, then we’re just not going to have a national title.

The NCAA won’t host the championship game, and that’ll be the end of that. It’ll be fun to watch Army and Navy play, but it damn sure won’t be for the national title.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navy Football (@navyfb) on Mar 30, 2020 at 9:16am PDT

Again, I respect Gladchuk’s energy, but this is just an absurd take. Hopefully it doesn’t matter and the games just happen as scheduled. I think that’s the outcome everyone is hoping for.