Oklahoma Sooners Move Football Opener Against Missouri State To August 29

The Oklahoma Sooners have moved up their season opener.

The team announced Saturday that they’ll play Missouri State August 29 instead of September 5. The move was expected, and now it’s a done deal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram Season opener moved to Aug. 29. BOOMER! A post shared by Oklahoma Football (@ou_football) on Jul 25, 2020 at 2:34pm PDT

I don’t really understand why Oklahoma moved the game up a single week. I thought we were supposed to be buying more time to save the season.

Instead, Oklahoma is going in the opposite direction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spencer Rattler (@spencer_rattler) on Mar 11, 2020 at 4:29pm PDT

I don’t think we’re done seeing stuff like this happen. I think you’re going to see a ton of teams shift things around on their schedules.

After all, we’re in the middle of battling the coronavirus pandemic. This isn’t something anyone is used to at all, and we’re kind of all just making it up as we go.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spencer Rattler (@spencer_rattler) on Mar 6, 2020 at 12:51pm PST

Hopefully, this move helps guarantee that the Sooners play football. As I’ve said since the start, we have to do whatever it takes to make sure football happens in the fall.