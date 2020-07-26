Ole Miss Linebacker Sam Williams Charged With Sexual Battery, Is Suspended From The Team

Ole Miss linebacker Sam Williams has been hit with a felony charge.

According to The Oxford Eagle, Williams was arrested Friday night and booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center on a felony sexual battery charge. He’s also been suspended from the Rebels. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Details on the situation past that aren’t known.

Obviously, Williams has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system in America, and we should all be thankful for it.

Having said that, this isn’t a minor charge at all that the Ole Miss star is facing. Williams has been charged with felony sexual battery.

This is an incredibly serious situation, and he’s already been suspended indefinitely from the Rebels. We also all know Lane Kiffin doesn’t need a conviction to remove somebody from his team.

College football coaches can boot a guy for just about any reason. That’s not to say that’s what Kiffin will do here, but he’s not bound to the courtroom.

Keep checking back for more information as we have it on this developing situation.