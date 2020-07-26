POLL: 86.1% Of People Think Coronavirus Will Impact The Football Season

The vast majority of people expect coronavirus to impact the football season.

As you all know, I've been running weekly polls on whether or not the coronavirus pandemic will impact the football season, and the latest results weren't great.

Of the 4,614 voters, 86.1% of people voted that the virus will impact the season.

Will coronavirus impact the football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 24, 2020

We’ve been in the 80s for the past couple weeks, and it seems like we’re not going lower anytime soon.

Unfortunately, I’m not sure that there’s any way that coronavirus doesn’t impact the football season at this point.

We’ve already seen the PAC-12 and Big 10 cancel all non-conference games during the 2020 season. Wisconsin was supposed to play Notre Dame and that’s over.

It’s an ugly and dark time to be a college football fan. There’s just not a whole lot of reasons to be optimistic.

It’s also an incredibly fluid situation. Things are seemingly changing by the hour. Back in May, it looked like we were going to get a normal season.

Now, we’re nearing the end of July, and nobody has any idea what’s going to happen in September. Clearly, public opinion isn’t very confident at all.

Keep checking back for more updates on college football and coronavirus when we have them.