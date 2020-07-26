REPORT: The NFL Will Restrict Players From Going To Bars, Clubs And Other Places

NFL players will reportedly have their movements restricted during the coronavirus pandemic.

The NFL is gearing up to start games as scheduled, and training camps will get underway in a couple days. Well, the players and the league have agreed to limit where players can go in their free time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

ProFootballTalk reported the following:

Per multiple sources, the deal specifically prohibits players from engaging in certain behaviors this season. Players cannot attend indoor night clubs, indoor bars (except to pickup food), indoor house parties (with 15 or more people), indoor concerts, professional sporting events, or indoor church services that allow attendance above 25 percent of capacity. Players can be fined for violating these rules.

The fact that the NFL is restricting movement shouldn’t surprise anyone. In fact, I’d be surprised if there weren’t rules like this in place.

The league has to do whatever it takes to keep the rosters clean from coronavirus and all the players safe during the pandemic.

If that means movement must be restricted, then that’s what will have to be done. Besides, players should be focused on winning and not going to the club anyways.

This is the NFL. Once the season shows up, players should only be focused on winning. they can party in the offseason.

Hopefully this doesn’t become a huge issue. The last thing we need is locker rooms getting decimated because of coronavirus.