REVIEW: It’s Falling Apart For John Dutton In The New ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘All For Nothing’

“Yellowstone” was awesome Sunday night with the new episode “All for Nothing.”

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

There’s really one major takeaway from the episode “All for Nothing.” Everything is falling apart for John Dutton, and he’s realizing it. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Reveals The Heartbreaking Reason Beth Hates Jamie In The New Episode ‘Cowboys And Dreamers’)

In the last episode, we learned about Jamie bringing Beth to an abortion clinic because she was pregnant with Rip’s child.

Ultimately, it led to her sterilization.

Now, John is also aware of the major betrayal, and it’s dawning on him more than ever that everything he’s fought to protect won’t be able to carry on forever.

As he notes, Jamie has no children, Beth can’t have any kids and the only heir is Tate. Is one man going to be enough to protect the empire? (EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Holloway Previews Roarke Morris, Says The Show Is ‘Classically American’)

John seems to think not. In the closing moments, he looks out over his vast empire and it sinks in that they might lose it all.

I’m going to make a prediction, which I’ve made before. Ultimately, when “Yellowstone” reaches the end of the line, I think the only person left will be Tate.

He’s Native American and he’s a Dutton. It’ll damn near be poetic. It’s the only way everyone wins. The Duttons keep the land and in a sense, it goes back to the Native Americans. It’s just a theory.

Outside of John’s world seemingly falling apart, Roarke and his people are ready to make the Duttons an offer for their land.

Not just any normal kind of offer! They’re willing to shell out something in the ballpark of half a billion dollars.

Will it be enough to get the job done? I doubt it, but you never know. Jamie is at least willing to listen.

Finally, I really enjoyed the entire storyline about the missing Native American girl. It was another brutal reminder of how bad the reservations can be.

It’s also crystal clear that Rainwater views Monica as an ally, which makes obvious sense given her family and ties to the Duttons.

Overall, the sixth episode of season three of “Yellowstone” was outstanding. This season has been great, and I can’t wait to see what comes next. Let us know what you think in the comments!