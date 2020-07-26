Rutgers Quarantines Entire Football Team After Positive Coronavirus Tests

The entire Rutgers football team has been put in quarantine.

According to a release from the Scarlet Knights, the team was put into quarantine after six members of the program tested positive for coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read the full statement below.

Rutgers joins Michigan State on the sideline after six positive tests.

Rutgers now joins Michigan State in having to quarantine the entire football program, and it’s certainly not a good thing.

It’s stuff like this that has me incredibly worried about the season happening. A few positive tests is one thing.



Having an entire program quarantine is really bad news for everyone involved. Luckily, we’re still a few weeks out from the season starting.

In theory, the Scarlet Knights have enough time to still beat coronavirus and play football in September.

Hopefully, Rutgers can do whatever is necessary to keep players healthy and make sure games are rolling in the fall.



The last thing we need is an entire B1G team getting knocked out during the coronavirus pandemic.