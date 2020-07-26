Tanner Boser Knocks Out Raphael Pessoa In Brutal Fashion

Tanner Boser lit up Raphael Pessoa during a Saturday UFC fight.

Boser and Pessoa met on Fight Island, and the Canadian-born fighter ended his opponent in absolutely brutal fashion.

Once Boser got Pessoa down, he just laid into him with a flurry of punches. Watch the unreal video below.

That’s really about as brutal as it gets. What an absolutely wild knockout and fight. Pessoa seemed like he had no idea what hit him.

Once he hit the deck, Boser just tore him to shreds like it was nothing. In terms of a UFC fight, there’s no doubt that’s one of the best we’ve seen in a long time.

Boser is going to be an absolute star in the UFC if he continues to win fights in this fashion. The dude is out here coming for souls.

He just destroyed Pessoa, and there’s no other way to put it.

Props to Boser for putting on a show. That’s the kind of stuff we love to see.