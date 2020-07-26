Texas Tech Coach Chris Beard Officiates A Fan’s Wedding, Provides Everyone Whataburger

Texas Tech basketball coach Chris Beard pulled off an awesome move for a fan.

Back in August, Beard promised to officiate a random fan’s wedding if enough students showed up to the first game of the year. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Apparently enough people showed up because Beard tweeted Friday about officiating Rylee Albracht’s wedding and bringing everyone Whataburger to enjoy.

Take a look below.

Promise kept. Congrats Justin & Rylee on your wedding. Hope you enjoy the @whataburger #4to1 pic.twitter.com/3AkLYMFexC — Chris Beard (@CoachBeardTTU) July 25, 2020

This is the kind of stuff we love seeing in sports. College coaches will always have a closer connection to fans than pro coaches and players.

College fans often attend the schools they pull for, they donate money and they’re way more invested. Those are all just simple facts.

So, having the best basketball coach in the state of Texas show up and show out for your wedding is pretty damn cool.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Tech Basketball (@texastechmbb) on Jul 11, 2020 at 12:44pm PDT

That’s the kind of story that you’re going to be telling for a very long time. If I was getting married and Bo Ryan officiated it, I’d never stop talking about it.

Beard just gave these people that kind of memory forever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Tech Basketball (@texastechmbb) on Apr 15, 2020 at 10:39am PDT

Props to Beard for pulling off the awesome move and giving this couple something to remember forever.

H/T: Barstool Sports