Chad And JT Try To Hand Out Free Masks In Huntington Beach In Incredible Viral Video

Chad and JT were up to their old tricks in a recent viral video.

The duo from “Chad Goes Deep” is notorious for their viral stunts, and their latest one involved trying to hand out free coronavirus masks in Huntington Beach. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In case you didn’t already guess, people weren’t exactly impressed, and one guy even sounded ready to fight them. He told them to come get some and said, “I don’t need a f**king mask.”

Watch the incredible video below.

You’re just lying to yourself if you don’t think JT and Chad are hilarious. These two have become insanely popular over the past couple years, and it’s not a mystery why.

They started by trolling city council meetings in honor of Paul Walker, fighting for your right to party and now they’re trying to fix the coronavirus pandemic.

Are they heroes? I’m certainly not going to rule it out.

People also need to just take a chill pill. These two dudes are clearly kidding. That couldn’t be more obvious, and that one guy is acting like he’s going to rip their heads off.

Is this where we’re at now in America? We can’t even laugh about pranks and trolling? If we’ve lost our sense of humor, then this country is truly screwed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chad Goes Deep (@chadgoesdeep) on Jul 19, 2020 at 10:04am PDT

I can’t wait to see what Chad and JT scheme up next. These two dudes are genuinely two of the funniest people on the internet, and we love to see it.