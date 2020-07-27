DC Orders ‘Non-Essential’ Travelers From ‘High-Risk’ Coronavirus States To Quarantine For Two Weeks

Individuals arriving in Washington, D.C., after traveling for “non-essential activities” are required to quarantine for 14 days, Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered Monday

Bowser listed 27 states as “high-risk,” but excluded Maryland and Virginia from the list, in a Twitter thread early Monday morning.

“Beginning today, Monday, July 27, anyone coming into Washington, DC from a high-risk state (within the prior 14 days) who was traveling for non-essential activities will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days from their arrival in the District,” Bowser tweeted.

Bowser said travelers returning to D.C. or arriving in the city for “essential travel” will not have to quarantine for 14 days but must monitor for coronavirus symptoms and self-isolate to pursue medical attention if symptoms develop. (RELATED: DC Mayor Tells Residents To Stay Home For The 4th Of July, Promotes Black Lives Matter Gatherings)

“Individuals traveling from high-risk states after essential travel or arriving in the District for essential travel are required to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days and, if they experience symptoms of they are to self-quarantine and seek medical advice or testing,” Bowser tweeted.

The current “high-risk” states included in Bowser’s order are Arkansas, Arizona, Alabama, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Lousiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin.

The list of states should be used until an updated list is released on August 10, Bowser said.

