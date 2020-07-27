CEO Of Goldman Sachs Opens Chainsmokers Concert, Event Draws Massive Crowd Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Goldman Sachs Chief Executive David Solomon reportedly opened for the Chainsmokers’ drive-in concert Saturday night in the Hamptons.

The event took place in a 100-acre field where event organizers attempted to keep people socially distanced, according to an article published by Bloomberg. A couple thousand people were in attendance, the outlet reported.

The CEO of Goldman Sachs did a DJ set in the Hamptons, opening for the Chainsmokers https://t.co/m2TyKuicMp — Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) July 27, 2020

Roughly 500 cars were parked in the field in an attempt to keep guests socially distanced while every person’s temperature was checked. Portable toilets were cleaned every 10 minutes, Bloomberg reported.

Soloman, who goes by DJ Sol, spent an hour spinning records for the concert before the Chainsmokers came on. (RELATED: ‘I Will Never Forget This’: Brad Paisley Thanks Fans During Drive-In Concert Amid Pandemic)

Ticket packages reportedly went for up to $25,000. The “JAJA Like A Rockstar” package included an RV, according to TMZ. Proceeds from the event went to charities such as No Kid Hungry, Southampton Fresh Air Home, and the Children’s Medical Fund of New York, the outlet reported.

The Hamptons: The Chainsmokers had a “Drive-in” concert last night. No social-distancing during a pandemic. We may be doomed…pic.twitter.com/rreahTaK0p — Rex Chapman???????? (@RexChapman) July 27, 2020

Some people weren’t impressed with the safety precautions and still criticized the crowds amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rex Chapman shared a video on Twitter of the crowd and claimed the drive-in guests weren’t socially distancing.

“There has to be some irony in people risking exposure to a respiratory virus so they could see The Chainsmokers perform,” country music tour photographer Catherine Powell tweeted.

“Reasons the Lockdown will be extended: – The Chainsmokers having a Hamptons party where no one was wearing masks,” musician Ryan Cassata tweeted.