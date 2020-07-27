Chaos Ensues After Hundreds Of Memphis Teenagers Are Reportedly Dropped Off At Mini-Golf Center, Denied Refunds

Hundreds of Memphis teenagers went on a rampage Saturday at a mini-golf center after they were denied refunds when the business shut down.

The owners of Golf and Games Family Park decided to close early when parents began dropping off groups of kids at the Putt-Putt Fun Center in violation of coronavirus regulations, NBC Tampa Bay reported. When the employees decided to close the venue and said that refunds would not be given to all the teenagers, the estimted 300 to 400 kids began to riot in the store.

Parents dropped off 300-400 kids at Putt Putt on Summer last night, according to MPD, breaking #COVIDー19 rules. A witness tells me the girl seen here was there abt 2 hours before mgmt made everyone clear out. She reacted like this, he says, when they wouldn’t give her a refund. pic.twitter.com/Tdo7dkFu6l — Winnie Wright (@WinnieWrightTV) July 26, 2020

Police say that fireworks were released within the crowd, triggering a stampede, according to Fox Memphis. One teen began stealing plants from the store, running outside and throwing them at a black sedan, according to police. (RELATED: Florida Woman Reportedly Tries To Shoplift 65-Inch TV)

Other teenagers can be spotted breaking down plexiglass barriers and spitting on store workers, according to NBC Tampa Bay. The store released a statement on their Facebook page saying, “Unfortunately, yesterday evening we had an incident that we have never experienced in 57 years of business. Parents chose to leave large groups of teenagers at our facility without parental supervision. Some of those people chose to create a disturbance the likes of which we have never seen. We are very thankful that none of our Golf and Games family or customers were injured in this situation.”

The mini-golf store reopened Sunday despite the damage, according to NBC Tampa Bay. One teen was issued a juvenile summons for disorderly conduct, Fox Memphis reported.