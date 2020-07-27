Kanye West Visits Hospital Following Public Twitter Rants

Rapper Kanye West visited a hospital over the weekend due to anxiety.

Kanye took himself to the hospital Saturday near his ranch in Wyoming, according to a report published by UsWeekly.

Kanye West entered Emergency Room at a hospital near his Wyoming ranch pic.twitter.com/Rb5hPvY2oH — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) July 26, 2020

“Kanye has been experiencing a lot of anxiety lately,” a source told the outlet. “He has been surrounded by a lot of people and started to feel really overwhelmed.”

“Kanye decided to go to the hospital to get checked out,” the source added. “Upon his arrival, Kanye decided he’d rather be seen at home. He headed back to his home — an ambulance followed. Kanye was treated and his doctor says his vitals are normal. He’s feeling much better.” (RELATED: Kanye West Tweets, Deletes Post About Trying To Divorce Kim Kardashian)

The trip to the hospital came after Kanye publicly apologized to wife Kim Kardashian over Twitter after tweeting about trying to divorce her.

I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter.

I did not cover her like she has covered https://t.co/A2FwdMu0YU Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me. — ye (@kanyewest) July 25, 2020

Kardashian released a statement on July 22 discussing Kanye’s bi-polar diagnosis. She asked the media to be compassionate during this episode.

Kim Kardashian’s statement just posted to her Instagram stories is well worth reading. pic.twitter.com/XV9mIZvTlt — claudia irizarry aponte (@clauirizarry) July 22, 2020

“We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

“I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this,” she added. “Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye’s well being and for your understanding.”