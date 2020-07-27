Editorial

Lou Williams Going To A Strip Club Will Cost Him $150,000

Melbourne United v Los Angeles Clippers

(Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Los Angeles Clippers star Lou Williams will lose a ton of money after visiting an Atlanta strip club.

Williams has been placed in quarantine for 10 days after picking up chicken wings from Magic City in Atlanta while outside of the NBA bubble for a funeral viewing. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

How much will the decision cost the NBA guard? According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, Williams is out $150,000 because the 10-day quarantine will require him to miss two games!

Well, I think we just found the most expensive chicken wings in the history of the world. He’s losing $150,000 because he has to sit for 10 days.

That’s just a staggering amount of money. Those wings better of have been damn good.

Visiting a strip club during the coronavirus pandemic and losing $150,000 is about as peak 2020 as it gets.

You couldn’t make this kind of chaos and carnage up if you tried. Williams had to leave the NBA’s bubble at Disney in Orlando and had to get some chicken wings. Now he’s out the price of a nice boat.

Not a great day to be the Clippers star.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lou Williams (@louwillville) on

Best of luck to Williams going forward. Losing this kind of money over some chicken wings is just brutal.