Lou Williams Going To A Strip Club Will Cost Him $150,000

Los Angeles Clippers star Lou Williams will lose a ton of money after visiting an Atlanta strip club.

Williams has been placed in quarantine for 10 days after picking up chicken wings from Magic City in Atlanta while outside of the NBA bubble for a funeral viewing. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Lou Williams was partying with Jack Harlow last night, after being excused to leave the NBA bubble Jack Harlow posted them partying together on his Instagram story. A post which Jack quickly deleted. Probably at Lou’s instruction @WorldWideWob pic.twitter.com/DOZDhdDRYn — The NBA Hustle➐ (@TheNBAHustle) July 24, 2020

How much will the decision cost the NBA guard? According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, Williams is out $150,000 because the 10-day quarantine will require him to miss two games!

A 10-day quarantine would see Lou Williams miss 2 seeding games and forfeit up to $150K in salary. A four-day quarantine would have Williams back on the court by the July 30 first game. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 25, 2020

Well, I think we just found the most expensive chicken wings in the history of the world. He’s losing $150,000 because he has to sit for 10 days.

That’s just a staggering amount of money. Those wings better of have been damn good.

Ask any of my teammates what’s my favorite restaurant in Atlanta is. Ain’t nobody partying. Chill out lol #Maskon #inandout — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) July 24, 2020

Visiting a strip club during the coronavirus pandemic and losing $150,000 is about as peak 2020 as it gets.

You couldn’t make this kind of chaos and carnage up if you tried. Williams had to leave the NBA’s bubble at Disney in Orlando and had to get some chicken wings. Now he’s out the price of a nice boat.

Not a great day to be the Clippers star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lou Williams (@louwillville) on Jul 19, 2020 at 1:13pm PDT

Best of luck to Williams going forward. Losing this kind of money over some chicken wings is just brutal.