Michael Jordan Jersey Expected To Sell For $500,000 At Auction

A jersey worn by Michael Jordan during his rookie season is expected to sell for a staggering amount of money.

The signed jersey from the 1984-1985 season with the Chicago Bulls is up for sale with Goldin Auctions, and TMZ reported that it’s expected to go for about $500,000. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’ll just be the latest piece of memorabilia from the six-time NBA champion to fetch a massive stack of cash. Ever since “The Last Dance” aired, the stuff has been flying off the shelves.

If this doesn’t motivate you to be great, I don’t know what will. “Winning has a price, leadership has a price… ‘The one thing about Michael Jordan was he never asked me to do something that he didn’t ****ing do.” pic.twitter.com/sEt4eE9nTz — Zeke Healy (@ZekeHealy) May 11, 2020

I’m always fascinated by these memorabilia auctions. I can’t get enough of how much this stuff sells for. It’s shocking to me.

In many places in America, you can buy a giant house for $500,000 and live like a king. That’s how much this jersey is expected to sell for.

Imagine choosing between a big house or a Michael Jordan jersey.

Personally, I’m a huge fan of buying up collectable sports stuff, but I don’t have nearly enough money to afford anything close to $500,000.

That’s without a doubt the level I aspire to get to. Show me the money and let me buy all the cool sports memorabilia as possible.

We’ll see what the final price ends up being on this Jordan jersey, but it sounds like it’s going to be a ton.