Minnesota Couple Who Wore Swastika Face Masks Banned From Walmart

A Minnesota couple was banned from Walmart after a video showed them wearing face masks with Swastikas on them while checking out over the weekend.

Police said that they issued a notice to the couple shortly before noon that said they will be trespassing if they return to the store, CBS Minnesota reported.

The couple went viral on social media after a shopper took a video of them checking out with the Nazi Swastika masks. “You’re sick,” the person filming tells the pair. “You have an illness. You can’t be American and wear that mask … we literally had a war about this.”

Racist couple at @Walmart in Marshall, MN wearing swastika masks. More of 46-1’s ‘very fine people.’ pic.twitter.com/Y2Ee2oIxvC — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) July 26, 2020

“What happened today at our store in Marshall, MN is unacceptable,” a Walmart spokesperson said in a statement according to CBSN. “We strive to provide a safe and comfortable shopping environment for all our customers and will not tolerate any form of discrimination or harassment in any aspect of our business.”

“We are asking everyone to wear face coverings when they enter our stores for their safety and the safety of others and it’s unfortunate that some individuals have taken this pandemic as an opportunity to create a distressing situation for customers and associates in our store,” they added.