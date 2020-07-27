MLB Umpire Puts On A Mask Before Arguing With Pittsburgh Pirates Manager Derek Shelton

An MLB umpire put his mask on before engaging in an argument with Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton.

According to CBS Sports, Shelton was upset after umpire Jordan Baker tossed Derek Holland from the Sunday game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Naturally, an argument had to happen, but everyone had to get their masks on first! Watch the funny moment unfold below.

Manager and umpire arguments in 2020 are just a tad different than normal. TV: FSMW

Stream: FSGO – https://t.co/einVSr6Rgw pic.twitter.com/kg7NAEo28h — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) July 26, 2020

Imagine showing this video to somebody six months ago and trying to explain whatever was happening. What would you even say?

If somebody saw this last summer, they’d be so confused as to why an umpire was wearing a medical mask and why a manager had a bandana, which he didn’t even keep up!

Mr. Shelton, wear your mask! The rules apply at all times, even when you’re trying to argue with an umpire over an ejection.

I do appreciate that they were very clearly aware of social distancing standards. Were they closer than six feet at times?

It looked like it, but at least they were making an effort to stay apart. Baseball during the coronavirus pandemic sure is weird.

Welcome to sports in 2020, folks! We’re truly living in strange times.