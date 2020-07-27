Netflix Renews ‘Outer Banks’ For Season 2

“Outer Banks” is officially returning to Netflix for season two.

After several months since season one premiered back in April, the streaming giant announced that the coming-of-age adventure about hunting for treasure is getting a second season.

Outer Banks has been renewed for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/01Irbq79Xi — Netflix (@netflix) July 24, 2020

Netflix didn’t announce when season two would start, but it probably won’t be anytime soon given the fact it’s hard to film during the coronavirus pandemic.

I think we all saw this coming, but Netflix certainly took its sweet time announcing season two of “Outer Banks.”

This news should have come back in May or June. Instead, we’re getting the season two announcement in the final week of July.

If I’m guessing, the fact the coronavirus pandemic has thrown everything into chaos certainly didn’t help.

“Outer Banks” has blown up ever since premiering in April. Are there some incredibly cheesy moments? Without a doubt, but it’s still a fun series to binge.

It’s like an R-rated version of “The Goonies,” which is more than good enough for me.

We’ll see what happens in season two, but I think there’s a high chance “Outer Banks” is around for a long time.

Netflix has found another monster hit on its hands, and we all know Hollywood milks hits for as long as possible.