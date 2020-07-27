Oprah Winfrey Gets Yet Another TV Series With Apple TV+

TV personality Oprah Winfrey is adding a new show to her long list of television accomplishments.

“The Oprah Conversation” will debut July 30 on Apple TV+, according to an article published Monday by Entertainment Tonight. The interview series will feature “open, honest and dynamic conversations” and it will “explore impactful and relevant topics with fascinating thought leaders from all over thew world.”

It’s time to bring humanity back to the conversation. Tune in to my new show #TheOprahConversation, where I’ll be joined by fascinating guests to have conversations that unite us—not divide us. Watch 7/30 on @AppleTV. pic.twitter.com/CJu7QLUIJW — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) July 27, 2020

The first episode is titled “How to Be an Antiracist” and will feature author Ibram X. Kendi. The next two episodes will feature conversations with activist Emmanuel Acho. The theme for all three episodes is focused on race. (RELATED: Oprah Winfrey Forced To Address False Rumors That She’s Been Arrested For Sex Trafficking)

The series will be filmed remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Winfrey has multiple projects going on with Apple TV+ currently including “Oprah Talks COVID-19” and “Oprah’s Book Club.”

Winfrey is seriously running the show over at Apple TV+ at this point. It’s honestly one of the more impressive things I’ve seen from her recently. She’s got the Oprah Winfrey Network, O, The Oprah Magazine and now a handful of shows running at Apple TV+.

We knew Winfrey was going to take over talk television and now we’re here.