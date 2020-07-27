Phillie Phanatic Does The Wave By Himself In Hilarious Video

The Phillie Phanatic tried to get the wave going in an empty Citizens Bank Park during a Sunday game.

The mascot for the Phillies tried to get the empty crow amped as Philadelphia got shellacked at home by the Marlins. Fans aren’t allowed at MLB games during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the hilarious video below.

The Phanatic does the wave! pic.twitter.com/C7749WR4jo — Dan Gelston (@APgelston) July 26, 2020

To be crystal clear here, the fact that the stadium is empty isn’t funny. That’s not really funny at all. That’s kind of depressing.

However, the fact that the Phanatic, who is one of the most famous mascots in the MLB, actually acted like the wave was happening is hilarious.

There’s no other way to put it. That’s just laugh-out-loud funny. It’s almost like nobody had the heart to tell him that the fans weren’t ever showing up.

The stadium is empty and that’s the way it’s going to be for the MLB during the 2020 season.

Yet, the Phillie Phanatic still wants to bring a high level of energy to the games. If you’re not down with that, then you’re just not a fun person.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by phillies (@phillies) on Jul 26, 2020 at 10:43am PDT

I have a feeling we’re going to see a lot more stunts like this as the season progresses during the coronavirus pandemic. We sure are living in a unique time.