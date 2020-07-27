Here Are The Major Cities Hit With Violent Protests And Riots Over The Weekend

Several major cities, including Portland, experienced chaos this weekend as demonstrators clashed with law enforcement and protests turned violent.

Demonstrations in Seattle, Richmond, Austin, New York, Denver and Oakland also turned violent amid widespread protests against police brutality and systematic racism.

Protesters have pushed for police reform for more than two months following the death of George Floyd. Floyd, a black man, died in police custody after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, video of the incident shows.

Oregon

Protesters in Portland have persistently clashed with police and sent federal officers to guard a federal courthouse, The Associated Press reported.

The Portland Police Department officially declared Saturday’s violent protest a riot after members of the crowd tore down the fence in front of the federal courthouse, according to Daily Caller reporters on the scene.

I spent the weekend inside the Portland federal courthouse w/ the US Marshals. Mortars were being fired off repeatedly, fireworks & flares shot into the lobby, frozen bottles, concrete, cans & bouncy balls regularly whizzed over the fence at high speeds. https://t.co/PU4xbzwniY — Mike Balsamo (@MikeBalsamo1) July 27, 2020

Washington

In Seattle, demonstrators set fire to a construction site and a rioter allegedly set off an explosive in the East Precinct Saturday, leaving a hole in the wall, The Seattle Police Department reported in a tweet thread Saturday. (Related: Media Downplays Ongoing Violence In Portland, Claims ‘Right-Wing’ Outlets Are Playing Up The Unrest)

Additional interior photo of the suspected explosive damage to the the East Precinct’s wall: pic.twitter.com/2qHnkiiWDZ — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 26, 2020

California

Demonstrators allegedly set fire to the Alameda County Superior Courthouse in Oakland, California, Saturday, police department spokeswoman Johnna Watson said, according to the AP.

New York

Protesters in New York City vandalized New York Police Department cars Saturday while setting dumpster fires Saturday night, a YouTube video shows.

Virginia

Hundreds of demonstrators showing solidarity with Portland protesters clashed with police in Richmond, Virginia on Saturday, setting fire to a dump truck, the AP reported. Virginia Commonwealth University’s Monroe Park was also vandalized and damaged, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

Texas

In Austin, Texas, a protest turned violent after police said someone drove into a crowd and fatally shot 28-year-old Garrett Foster, who was pushing his fiancé in a wheelchair, the AP reported.

Colorado

In Aurora, Colorado, a person fired a gun at a car attempting to break through a demonstration on a highway, sending one person to the hospital Saturday, the Aurora Police Department said on Twitter.

#APDAlert While the protestors were walking on I-225, a vehicle decided to drive through the crowd. A protestor decided to fire off a weapon, striking at least 1 other protestor. They were transported to the hospital in stable condition. — Aurora Police Dept. ???????????????????????? (@AuroraPD) July 26, 2020

Demonstrators also attacked fences and broke windows during a demonstration at the Aurora Municipal Court Saturday, according to local station KDVR.

From a Jeep speeding into a crowd of protestors on the interstate, to extensive damage at Aurora’s court house, events that transpired following a peaceful protest last night leave many with questions.@KDVR Problem Solvers are bringing those questions to the people in charge. pic.twitter.com/iSdh0LBPct — Nicole Fierro (@FierroNicole) July 27, 2020

