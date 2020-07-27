REDDIT DEBATE: Should The College Football Season Consist Of Only Rivalry Games?

Should college football teams only play a limited schedule against their rivals during the coronavirus pandemic?

This is a question that the college football subreddit is debating, and I think it’s among the dumbest ideas I’ve heard so far during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In the proposal, teams would get up to three games. You can read the whole thing below.

I don’t understand these proposals for having a college football season that only consists of a few games. It’s so dumb to think that’s a good idea.

If we’re not going to play at least nine or 10 games, then we just shouldn’t have the season at all. I don’t say that because I don’t want the season to happen.

I obviously want the season to happen. I say that because you can’t ask college athletes to gear up for three games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adrian Martinez (@adrianmartinez.2) on Aug 6, 2019 at 5:27pm PDT

What athlete is going to spend all the time in the weight room, film study practice and risk injuries for a grand total of three games?

That’s just not going to happen, and we shouldn’t even ask players to consider it.

It looks like there’s a good shot we can play multiple games, and I hope we do because a limited slate of three games is mind-bogglingly dumb.

Let us know in the comments what you think about the idea and how many games you want to see happen.