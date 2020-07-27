REPORT: 14 Members Of The Marlins Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus, Game Against The Orioles Is Canceled

More than a dozen members of the Miami Marlins reportedly have coronavirus, and the team’s Monday night game against Baltimore is canceled.

According to Jeff Passan, the Marlins now have "at least 14" cases of coronavirus. The team was scheduled to play the Orioles tonight, but Passan says the game is off.

Eight more players and two coaches with the Miami Marlins have tested positive for COVID-19, as an outbreak has spread throughout their clubhouse and brought the total of cases in recent days to at least 14, sources familiar with the situation tell me and @JesseRogersESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 27, 2020

The Marlins’ home opener against the Baltimore Orioles tonight has been canceled, sources tell ESPN, as the team remains in Philadelphia and continues to undergo testing. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 27, 2020

Well, if Passan’s reporting holds true, the MLB only made it a few days before a game was canceled during the coronavirus pandemic.

I think we all knew things were going to be touch-and-go with sports during the pandemic, but the MLB literally just returned last week.

Now it’s Monday, and the Marlins will reportedly not play tonight.

Does one team getting knocked out make a huge difference for the MLB? Probably not, but it goes to show that you can lose an entire team in the snap of your fingers.

If this problem spreads around the league, it’s not hard to envision a scenario where play gets suspended.

Hopefully, the league figures out a way to fix this situation before it spirals out of control. The last thing we need is baseball being canceled.