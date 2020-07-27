REPORT: The Yankees Vs. Phillies Game Is Postponed

The New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia Phillies game for Monday night has reportedly been halted.

According to Ken Rosenthal, the game has been postponed. It’s not exactly known right now what could be the cause, but the fact the Phillies just played the Marlins is probably the reason. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Marlins are shutting things down because of several coronavirus tests.

Postponed is the proper word, for now. https://t.co/t3fr48UJS7 — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 27, 2020

Tonight’s Yankees-Phillies game is cancelled, source tells The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 27, 2020

Just like that it looks like the MLB is starting to fall apart! Baseball has only been back for a few days, and the second Monday game is postponed/canceled.

If you were panicking when the Marlins/Baltimore game got halted, then you might want to start now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Yankees (@yankees) on Jul 26, 2020 at 2:05pm PDT

Earlier today, I literally said the league could shut down if this swept across it. Well, it’s not even noon EST, and the second game of the day is canned.

If you’re not worried, then you’re simply not paying attention. There’s very good reasons to be concerned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Yankees (@yankees) on Jul 23, 2020 at 8:06pm PDT

Keep checking back for more information on the developing situation with the MLB and coronavirus.