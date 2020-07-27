REVIEW: ‘Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark’ Is A Fun Movie

“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” is a fun horror movie.

Ever since I saw the first trailer for the 2019 film, I was interested. I love a great horror movie, especially if it has a coming-of-age angle and is set decades ago. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” checked all the boxes on the list. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to see it in theaters because of scheduling issues, but I finally had time this weekend to watch.

I really enjoyed it from start to finish. Is it the scariest or best horror movie that I’ve ever seen? No, but that’s okay.

It doesn’t need to be the greatest movie ever to be entertaining.

The premise is pretty simple. There’s a book that writes out stories, and if it writes yours, then you’re dead. It’s not complicated to figure out.

A young group of kids has to race against the clock to get it to stop, and ultimately, they stumble upon the truth.

There were certainly some moments worthy of jumping out of your seat, as well as other moments that are just downright creepy, but there are also some lighthearted scenes.

It’s not the most traditional coming-of-age film, but that aspect is absolutely present.

The ending also very much left the door open to other movies, and I’d be surprised if there aren’t more coming down the pipeline.

Overall, “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” is absolutely worth your time! If you haven’t already seen it, then give it a shot.

You won’t regret it.