Houston Dash Player Rachel Daley Hammers Beers After Winning The NWSL Challenge Cup

Houston Dash star Rachel Daley had herself a party Sunday after winning the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Challenge Cup.

The Challenge Cup was a tournament for the women's soccer league in America to play during the coronavirus pandemic, and it ended with the Dash beating the Chicago Red Stars for the title.

View this post on Instagram ???? THIS CIRCLE NEVER BROKE A post shared by Houston Dash (@houstondash) on Jul 26, 2020 at 3:13pm PDT

How did Daley celebrate? By apparently drinking every single beer she could find. Check out some of the awesome photo evidence below.

Challenge Cup Champ ????

Challenge Cup MVP ????

Golden Boot ⚽️@LUFC to the @premierleague Have a week @RachelDaly3 ???? pic.twitter.com/yaxedFD7G7 — Houston Dash (@HoustonDash) July 26, 2020

Throwing it down like only H-Town can ???? Thanks for making it a special one, @budweiserusa! ????#NWSLChallengeCup pic.twitter.com/kp294IpKht — NWSL (@NWSL) July 26, 2020

I’ll be the first person to admit that I don’t know anything about the NWSL. I don’t have a clue about it.

I know the USA kick’s everyone else’s butts during the Olympics in women’s soccer and during the World Cup. That’s the beginning and end of my knowledge.

Well, guess who just became a huge fan of Rachel Daley? Yeah, my hand is up in the air. I might not know anything about soccer, but I know a lot about a great party when I see one.

This woman knows how to party!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Daly (@racheldaly3) on Jul 26, 2020 at 7:33am PDT

Anyone who smashes beers after a big win is somebody I want in my foxhole when the bullets start flying. That’s the kind of person I want by my side.

While I don’t know much about Daley and the Houston Dash, I’m all in! I’m all in folks because this woman is clearly a badass.

