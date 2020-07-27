Spencer Grammer, Man Slashed Outside Of Manhattan Restaurant

Actor Kelsey Grammer’s daughter Spencer was a victim of a slashing that occurred outside of a restaurant Friday in Manhattan.

Spencer was injured along with an unidentified man, according to a report published by ABC 7.

Actress Spencer Grammer says she was trying to calm an agitated man when he slashed her in the arm and stabbed her friend in the back Friday outside a New York City restaurant https://t.co/2BXvgacy2V — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 26, 2020

An intoxicated man approached a restaurant in East Village and asked to be served a drink, witnesses told the outlet. The incident reportedly took place around 11:30 p.m. The workers at the restaurant refused to serve the man and Spencer stepped in to help diffuse the situation, witnesses claimed.

The intoxicated man then reportedly slashed the unidentified man in the back and Spencer in the arm with an unknown object. (RELATED: REPORT: 96-Year-Old Chicago Woman Stabbed To Death With A Pitchfork)

“He was definitely too intoxicated and he took his actions from one thing to another and he hurt people who had nothing to do with his actual issue,” witness Amanda Cervantes said.

Spencer and the man were both taken to Bellevue hospital, where they were treated for their injuries.

“My friend and I did what anyone else would do in the same situation,” Spencer told UsWeekly. “Several others, predominantly women, were also attempting to prevent the altercation from escalating.”

“I sustained a laceration on my arm, and my friend was stabbed in the back, but thankfully he suffered no serious internal injuries,” she added. “We expect to recover quickly. We want to thank the first responders and the staff at Bellevue Hospital, who provided us with excellent care. They fought an incredible battle this year. It was very moving for us to have the opportunity to thank them in person.”

The suspect reportedly fled the scene after the stabbing and has not been found. Police have since released video footage of the man to the public.