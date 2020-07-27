‘Tenet’ Will Open In Select Theaters In America Starting Sept. 3

“Tenet” will open in America starting in September.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the highly-anticipated film from Christopher Nolan will open in select cities starting Sept. 3. The exact U.S. markets aren’t known just yet. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

It’ll open in some foreign markets starting Aug. 26. “Tenet” was supposed to open in the middle of July, but has been pushed several times because of coronavirus.

Well, at least we finally have another release date on the books for “Tenet.” The question now is whether or not this one will also end up getting changed.

At this point, I’m not believing anything about movie releases until they’re actually playing in front of my own eyes in a theater.

Every single movie that I’ve wanted to see has been pushed or delayed because of coronavirus. It’s been an absolute disaster and “Tenet” is no exception to the carnage.

I want to see “Tenet” so badly, but I get a weird feeling that I won’t be seeing it for a long time. Once again, coronavirus ruins our happiness.

Let’s hope the Sept. 3 date sticks, but I’m not holding my breath at this point.