Dude Gets Crushed By A Truck In Crazy Video

One dude got destroyed by a truck in a recent viral video.

Twitter user @Mufaa6 tweeted a video late Sunday of a man getting absolutely destroyed by a small truck spinning out. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

I’m not talking about getting love-tapped by the vehicle. It sent him airborne. Watch the insane moment below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

My mans got blasted back ???????????? pic.twitter.com/rm5aZn9XrS — Young Simba (@Mufaa6) July 26, 2020

How the hell does that even happen? How do you not see a truck spinning out that close to you? Why is the driver even doing that to begin with? (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

I have so many questions, and I feel like I have next to no answers. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

The stupidity of the situation aside, I can’t believe how jacked up that dude got. It didn’t even look like the truck was going that fast, and it sent him flying. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

What distance do we think he went after getting hit by the truck? Ten feet? More? He got sent flying!

I hope like hell this dude turned out to be okay when it was all said and done. Next time, he should pay a little more attention to his surroundings.