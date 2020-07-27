Politics

Trump’s National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien Tests Positive For Coronavirus

US President Donald Trump holds up a Bible as he gestures, alongside US Attorney General William Barr (L), White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien (2nd-L) and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, outside of St John's Episcopal church across Lafayette Park in Washington, DC on June 1, 2020. - US President Donald Trump was due to make a televised address to the nation on Monday after days of anti-racism protests against police brutality that have erupted into violence. The White House announced that the president would make remarks imminently after he has been criticized for not publicly addressing in the crisis in recent days. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

Christian Datoc Senior White House Correspondent
President Donald Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus, administration officials confirmed to Daily Caller Monday morning.

Bloomberg News first reported the news. O’Brien is the highest-ranking administration official to contract coronavirus to date. Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence’s spokeswoman, previously tested positive for the virus in early May before returning to her post later that month.

Multiple White House officials made it clear they had not heard about O’Brien’s positive test until Bloomberg’s report broke.

The White House communications team released a statement on O’Brien’s test after press time.

“He has mild symptoms and has been self-isolating and working from a secure location off site,” an administration spokesman wrote. “There is no risk of exposure to the President or the Vice President.”

The National Security Council (NSC) did not immediately respond to questions about when specifically O’Brien tested positive by press time or if his duties would be hampered in any way.

Bloomberg reported O’Brien has been self-isolating and is still conducting his daily duties from home. Their report  (RELATED: Biden Opens Up 13 Point Advantage Over Trump In Florida, Latest Quinnipiac Poll Shows)

One of the Marines assigned to Trump’s helicopter detail also tested positive in Bedminster, New Jersey ahead of the president’s weekend visit to his country club.

The White House reportedly spent the the end of last week conducting contact tracing after a cafeteria worker in the Executive Office Building also tested positive. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters Wednesday that no administration officials had “significant contact” with the worker in question.

This is a developing story and will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.