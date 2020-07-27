Trump’s National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien Tests Positive For Coronavirus

President Donald Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus, administration officials confirmed to Daily Caller Monday morning.

Bloomberg News first reported the news. O’Brien is the highest-ranking administration official to contract coronavirus to date. Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence’s spokeswoman, previously tested positive for the virus in early May before returning to her post later that month.

Scoop: Robert O’Brien has been diagnosed with covid-19. He apparently contracted the coronavirus at a family event. He’s been isolating at home but still doing work remotely, I’m told. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 27, 2020

NEW: President Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien has tested positive for Covid-19, @JenniferJJacobs & @SalehaMohsin report Story on @TheTerminal — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) July 27, 2020

NEWS: Trump’s nat-sec adviser Robert O’Brien has tested positive for Covid-19, sources tell @JenniferJJacobs

and me He contracted it after a family event, has been isolating at home while still running the National Security Council — Saleha Mohsin (@SalehaMohsin) July 27, 2020

Multiple White House officials made it clear they had not heard about O’Brien’s positive test until Bloomberg’s report broke.

The White House communications team released a statement on O’Brien’s test after press time.

“He has mild symptoms and has been self-isolating and working from a secure location off site,” an administration spokesman wrote. “There is no risk of exposure to the President or the Vice President.”

The National Security Council (NSC) did not immediately respond to questions about when specifically O’Brien tested positive by press time or if his duties would be hampered in any way.

Bloomberg reported O'Brien has been self-isolating and is still conducting his daily duties from home. Their report

One of the Marines assigned to Trump’s helicopter detail also tested positive in Bedminster, New Jersey ahead of the president’s weekend visit to his country club.

The White House reportedly spent the the end of last week conducting contact tracing after a cafeteria worker in the Executive Office Building also tested positive. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters Wednesday that no administration officials had “significant contact” with the worker in question.

This is a developing story and will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.