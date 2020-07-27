‘Yellowstone’ Midseason Preview Promises Lots Of Violence And Death

The “Yellowstone” midseason trailer is out, and it’s packed full of violence and action.

The sixth episode of season three aired Sunday night on the Paramount Network. Now, things are going to get incredibly cranked up. (REVIEW: It’s Falling Apart For John Dutton In The New ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘All For Nothing’)

It looks like Rip and Kayce will both return to their old violent ways, and we can even see a body get thrown into some kind of valley.

Give it a watch below!

Who is ready to run through a wall right now? I know I sure as all hell am. That trailer is incredible. Damn!

So far, there hasn’t been a ton of action up to this point in season three, but we know it’s coming. Luke Grimes told me Kayce’s violent ways weren’t done forever.

Well, it would certainly appear like Grimes was putting that lightly.

I am so juiced for the rest of season three after seeing that preview. It looks like it’s going to be an all-out war between the Duttons and everyone else.

The question is who was killed. Was it Jamie? We know that after the abortion revelation he’s on the brink with Beth and John.

Would they really kill a member of the Dutton clan? Would they kill their own? I have no idea, but we know not to rule anything out in “Yellowstone.”

We’re in for a crazy time down the stretch. I hope you’re all as excited as I am for the rest of season three. It’s going to be epic!