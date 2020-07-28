‘Invasion Of Personal Privacy’: NYPD Refuses To Release 1996 Complaint Filed Against Ghislaine Maxwell

The New York Police Department will not release a 1996 complaint filed against convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s cohort Ghislaine Maxwell.

The NYPD denied the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for the complaint, filed under New York’s Freedom of Information Law, saying “such information, if disclosed, would constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy.” (RELATED: NY Prison Refused To Address How It Will Protect Ghislaine Maxwell From Epstein’s Fate)

Painter Maria Farmer said in a August 2019 interview with The New York Times that she told the FBI and the NYPD in 1996 that Epstein and Maxwell had sexually molested both her and her sister. She also said that after she fled from Epstein’s home, Maxwell called her and threatened to destroy Farmer’s artwork.

Farmer claimed the NYPD referred her to the FBI regarding her allegations of assault but took a report on Maxwell’s alleged threats. According to NYPD spokeswoman Sergeant Mary Frances O’Donnell, Farmer’s complaint was filed for aggravated harassment and not for assault.(RELATED: Federal Prosecutors Refuse To Give More Info On Why It Took 24 Years To Arrest Ghislaine Maxwell)

The complaint contained the following information, according to O’Donnell: “On Thursday, July 11, 1996, the victim stated the perp called her and threatened to burn her paintings and send her polaroids of the burnt paintings.”

The NYPD has not responded to many requests for comment from the DCNF repeatedly as to whether the NYPD took any action on Farmer’s complaint. Farmer did not respond to requests for comment.

Maxwell was arrested by the FBI at 8:30 a.m. July 2 in Bradford, New Hampshire. A grand jury for the U.S. District Court of Southern New York indicted Maxwell on charges of conspiracy to entice minors to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors to these illegal sex acts, transportation of a minor to engage in illegal sex acts, and perjury.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan denied bail to Maxwell during a virtual hearing in July, saying “the risks are simply too great” to allow Maxwell to be released on bail.

