Attorney General Bill Barr Testimony Delayed After Rep. Jerry Nadler Gets Into Car Accident

Attorney General William Barr’s testimony in front of the House Judiciary Committee was delayed Tuesday after New York Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler reportedly got into a car accident.

Nadler was reportedly not injured and was not driving the vehicle when the crash occurred, according to the Washington Examiner. The hearing was scheduled to start at 10 a.m ET but has now been delayed 45 minutes.

“There was a minor accident, and the hearing will be delayed. Everyone is fine, no one was injured. The Chairman is in route and we expect to start around 10:45,” Nadler’s spokesperson told the Washington Examiner. (RELATED: Jerry Nadler Says Antifa Violence In Portland Is ‘A Myth’)

(This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.)