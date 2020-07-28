Chrissy Teigen Wants To Know If She’s Too Old For A Nose Piercing

Model Chrissy Teigen wanted fans to be honest with her when she asked if she’s too old to get a nose piercing.

Teigen posed the question to her 13.1 million followers Sunday on Twitter.

“Am I too old for a little diamond on my nose?” Teigen tweeted. “You don’t have to tell me I’m not old! I know I’m not olllllld but you know what I’m saying. Please be honest lol.”

The replies to her tweet were mostly encouraging with actress Kerry Washington talking about her own fake piercing she once wore on set. (RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Once Spent Thousands Of Dollars Just To Use The Bathroom In Barney’s)

“I got to wear a fake one everyday while shooting @LittleFiresHulu and it was soooooooo hard to say goodbye,” actress Washington responded. “I LOVED it.”

Teigen is 34 years old and she has two kids. I really don’t think that’s too old to get a nose piercing. The only reason I think we don’t see nose piercings in older people anymore is because nose piercings themselves just kind of went out of style. They aren’t ugly or anything, they just aren’t as popular as they once were.

I thought it was interesting that Teigen was asking for people’s thoughts. She usually seems like the kind of celebrity who literally doesn’t care what other people think of her.