Dog Who Jumped Out Of A Car Window In South Carolina Reunited With Owners Two Weeks Later

A South Carolina dog was reunited with its owners two weeks after it jumped out of a moving car near Charleston, a local ABC News station reported Sunday.

Spectacularly, the dog was returned to his 90-year-old owner from 500 miles south in Miami, the owner’ son, Tim Whitfield, told ABC 4.

The dog, named Belle, is owned by Shirley Whitfield, who bought Belle after her previous dog of 16 years had died, according to ABC 4. (RELATED: Stolen Dog Returned After Owner Hired A Plane To Fly Banner Searching For Him)

We were there for the emotional reunion after an elderly woman’s dog jumped out of a car window in West Ashley and ended up 500 miles away in Miami! ????❤️https://t.co/Qj0XgAM80q#chsnews — ABC News 4 (@ABCNews4) July 28, 2020



Belle had been caught in traffic when a driver stopped and grabbed the dog fearing for her safety. The people who picked her up were traveling from Charleston to Miami, ABC 4 reported.

Tim Whitfield posted the dog’s disappearance to Facebook, which ultimately helped her be reunited with her owner, according to ABC 4. (RELATED: Wildfire Evacuees Return Home To Find Missing Dog Watching Their Burned Property)

Belle and her owner were reunited Monday, ABC 4 reported.

“I’m happy now, and I appreciate all [everybody’s] done to bring her home safely. It’s been an effort but I think it’s been worth it,” Shirley Whitfield told ABC 4.

