Drew Brees Announces $5 Million Donation To Build Health Centers In Louisiana

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is donating a ton of money to build health centers in Louisiana.

Brees recently announced that he was committing $5 million to build health care centers around the state that has called homes for years.

The Super Bowl champ captioned the announcement video in part, “We will continue to bridge the gap to bring healthcare, education, and economic equity to all of our communities.”

You can watch the whole announcement below.

Obviously, this is an incredibly awesome gesture from Brees and his family. People who pay attention have always known that Brees is a good guy.

Unfortunately, his name was dragged through the mud when he had the audacity to defend standing for the national anthem.

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about “players kneeling again when the NFL season starts.”@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

Now, he’s donating $5 million to build centers that will help those in need around the state. I wonder what all his critics have to say about this.

I’m sure they’ll be just as loud in their praise of this as they were in their criticism, right? Yeah, that’s never going to happen.

Either way, props to Brees for making more of an impact with this move than most people would make in 10 lifetimes.