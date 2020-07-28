FARRELL: Trump Needs An Official Who Is Dedicated To Defeating Marxism

What Trump administration official is responsible for defeating the Marxist criminal mobs swarming Portland and in other urban centers? I am looking for the Trump administration official that must get up and go to work each day committed to defeating Marxism. It is a proactive, strategy job. Who is ready for that responsibility?

It seems to me that no one in American government has even thought that way (“defeating Marxism”) in thirty years. Government officials may even be afraid to think those thoughts. “Defeat Marxism?” Isn’t that adversarial and confrontational? Doesn’t that call for a value judgment? Can’t we just give them a zone or something? If we ignore them, won’t they just go away by themselves? Maybe they’ll outgrow it?

To be clear, I am not looking for the official in charge of reacting to Marxist street violence. No, that’s a law enforcement official. That is a reactive job – not proactive. When not being defunded or abolished, that official is required to parrot sensitivity-tested politically correct speech and kneel. I’m not looking for that official.

I’m looking for someone in charge of defeating Marxism. I’m talking about the official charged with putting the proverbial nails in the coffin of Marxism (in all its perverted forms) that Bush the Elder (“41” to his admirers) was afraid to do at the Malta Summit with Gorbachev in December 1989, just weeks after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

It may seem like ancient history in Pandemic World, but thirty years ago, President Bush and General Secretary Gorbachev announced the end of the Cold War at Malta – but Bush would not let Gorbachev admit defeat and surrender. Instead, Bush expressed his support for Gorbachev’s perestroika initiative and other “reforms” in the rapidly crumbling Warsaw Pact. It’s tough to explain or understand – but it’s true. It’s a form of “logic” that expresses itself in the U.S. government’s creation of the Cold War Victory Medal in 1998 – and then the absolute refusals of Defense Secretaries Cohen and Rumsfeld to let anyone in the military actually wear the medal. Or the Trump administration policies that have failed to unseat tyrannical President Nicolas Maduro from Venezuela, despite the existence of the US Army’s 7th Special Forces Group. Sometimes, one is left to wonder if we are really all that serious about actually winning.

So, who, specifically, is in charge of defeating Marxism for the Trump administration? The staffing assignment for that fight cannot be left to the Presidential Personnel Office guys. This is a big, serious question. One that will define the Trump presidency – perhaps even more than the economy and the China Virus.

The actions of the militant, criminal Left are “for keeps.” They are actively, openly calling for violent revolution and they have acted on it. The limousine liberals and café revolutionaries think it’s all terribly exciting. They are focused on finding matching bandana and boot accessories right now – but they’re definitely down for breaking a window at Starbucks or a staged press event to feign care for inner-city youth who are functional illiterates.

The Trump administration needs an official committed to the destruction of Marxism in the United States. There are a number of sensitive issues involved in this program: political, communications, education, law enforcement, intelligence, civil rights and free speech. When Marxists call for the violent overthrow of the Constitution and the United States government, they must be confronted and defeated. It is time for President Trump to act – not just react.

Chris Farrell is director of investigations and research at Judicial Watch, a nonprofit government watchdog. He was previously a military intelligence officer