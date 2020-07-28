REPORT: Ghislaine Maxwell Requested Birthday Song For Jeffrey Epstein Talking About 24-Hour Long Erections

Ghislaine Maxwell once hired someone to write a birthday song roast for convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Journalist Christopher Mason claimed he was approached by Maxwell to write a song for Epstein that included some strange requests, according to an article published Sunday by the London Times.

“Normally I speak to as many people who know the person as possible. But this time I was only allowed to speak to Ghislaine,” Mason told the London Times.

Mason claimed he was chosen by Maxwell to write the birthday roast because he was known for that kind of thing.

The song request reportedly included a reference to Epstein’s alleged 24-hour erections. Maxwell also wanted the song to reference schoolgirls reportedly having crushes on Epstein when he was a teacher back in the 1970s, according to Mason.

It remains unclear if the song ever came to fruition or if it was ever performed for Epstein.

As previously reported, Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire on July 2. The British socialite was allegedly involved in Epstein’s reported sex crimes against young girls. (RELATED: Epstein Chrony Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested By The FBI For Alleged Role In Sex Trafficking Minors)

Maxwell’s indictment, obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation, claimed the socialite knew that Epstein “had a sexual preference for underage girls” and that both Epstein and Maxwell “knew that certain victims were in fact under the age of 18.”

Maxwell allegedly befriended the young women and “groomed” them for a sexual relationship with Epstein.