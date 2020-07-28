Rep. Jerry Nadler Snaps At Republican Committee Members For Not Wearing Masks

Democratic New York Rep. Jerry Nadler scolded three Republican congressmen for not wearing masks during a portion of the House Judiciary Committee’s questioning of Attorney General Bill Barr.

“I would remind Mr. Jordan, Mr. Biggs, and Mr. Johnson to stop violating the rules of the committee, to stop violating the safety of the members of the committee, to stop holding themselves out as not caring by refusing to wear their masks,” Nadler said.

The House Judiciary Committee chairman was addressing Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, and Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson.

WATCH:

“Is it permissible to drink a sip of coffee?” a congressman asked.

“It is not permissible!” Nadler snapped.

The GOP congressmen could be heard off-camera talking amongst themselves about the rule. At one point, someone said, “unbelievable.” (RELATED: Jerry Nadler Losing A Wrestling Match To A Mask Might Be The Funniest Thing You See All Day)

This isn’t the first time Nadler has taken issue with opposing party committee members not wearing masks. After the masking rule was first enacted in mid-June, the New York congressman admonished Jordan and Republican California Rep. Tom McClintock for going maskless during a committee hearing.

“I would remind the gentleman, and other gentlemen, that for the safety of their colleagues and the decorum of the House, they should be wearing masks, Mr. Jordan,” he said.

Earlier this month, Biggs engaged in a lengthy back-and-forth debate with Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto on the efficacy of mandatory face masks.

“I have to tell you I’m reticent to believe that if masks work so well then why is L.A. spiking and surging with COVID cases where they’ve had a mandatory mask regulation in effect for seven weeks now,” Biggs told Cavuto.

White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci has called masks “an important tool in our armamentarium” that, along with social distancing and washing hands, can “turn things around.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, and other prominent Democrats have called for a nationwide mask mandate.

Several studies and experiments concluded that face masks are effective in helping decrease the spread of germs and coronavirus in particular.