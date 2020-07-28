Megan Thee Stallion Gives Details Of Her Shooting In New Video

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion opened up about being shot in her first video since the shooting took place.

Megan recalled the incident in an emotional Instagram Live, according to an article published Monday by the Associated Press.

“I was shot in both of my feet, and I had to get surgery to … get the bullets taken out, and it was super scary,” she said in her Instagram Live.

“Just the worst experience of my life and it’s not funny,” the rapper added.

Rapper Tory Lanez was with Megan at the time of the shooting and was later arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon, per the outlet. Lanez has not been charged in the shooting, but was reportedly with Megan in a car leaving a party together early in the morning on July 12.

Megan first opened up about the shooting in an Instagram post on July 15 where she made a statement regarding the events that happened. (RELATED: Five People Have Been Arrested In Superstar Rapper Pop Smoke’s Murder)

“The narrative that is being reported about Sunday’s morning events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight. On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me. I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets.”

“I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night,” she continued in her statement. “I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”

Megan reiterated that she was not arrested.

“I was never arrested,” she captioned the statement. “This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it too this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy.”