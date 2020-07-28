Michael Kopech Files For Divorce From Hollywood Star Vanessa Morgan

Michael Kopech has filed for divorce from his wife Vanessa Morgan.

According to TMZ, Kopech has filed for divorce from the Hollywood star after only five months of marriage. As TMZ pointed out, Morgan is currently pregnant with a son, but Kopech wasn’t mentioned at all during the gender reveal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I guess the love story of a generation is nearing a rapid death. Kopech was a first round draft pick in the MLB and is a big time prospect for the Chicago White Sox.

Morgan is a huge TV star on “Riverdale.” You don’t find too many power couples bigger than these two in the worlds of sports and entertainment.

Now, it’s all coming crashing down after a few short months of marriage. It really makes you wonder if love is officially dead.

TMZ didn’t give any reason at all for the divorce, and we might never truly know. All I know is that I’m very pro-marriage, and this power couple appears to be over.

That’s not something I ever want to see happen.

If a power couple like Morgan and Kopech can’t survive, then how can the rest of us? It really makes you think!