Michael Kopech Files For Divorce From Hollywood Star Vanessa Morgan

Michael Kopech has filed for divorce from his wife Vanessa Morgan.
According to TMZ, Kopech has filed for divorce from the Hollywood star after only five months of marriage. As TMZ pointed out, Morgan is currently pregnant with a son, but Kopech wasn’t mentioned at all during the gender reveal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Exciting news… I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January ????. This little guy has already brought me so much happiness and a feeling of such a greater purpose. I cannot wait to meet you!! On a personal note, I have had the blessing of growing up in the public eye having started my acting career at age 6. While this has been incredible for me, I am very much looking forward to giving this little guy some room to grow up outside of the public eye, until he tells me otherwise ????. Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing ☺️ I’m just so happy & can’t wait to dedicate everyday to being the best mommy I can be ♥️ “I’ll love you forever I’ll like you for always as long as I’m living my baby you’ll be ???? “- if you know you know #preggers ???????? #quarantine???? ????????
I guess the love story of a generation is nearing a rapid death. Kopech was a first round draft pick in the MLB and is a big time prospect for the Chicago White Sox.
Morgan is a huge TV star on “Riverdale.” You don’t find too many power couples bigger than these two in the worlds of sports and entertainment.
Now, it’s all coming crashing down after a few short months of marriage. It really makes you wonder if love is officially dead.
TMZ didn’t give any reason at all for the divorce, and we might never truly know. All I know is that I’m very pro-marriage, and this power couple appears to be over.
That’s not something I ever want to see happen.
If a power couple like Morgan and Kopech can’t survive, then how can the rest of us? It really makes you think!