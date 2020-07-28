Unnamed Saints Rookie Reportedly Shows Up To Camp Unaware That He Couldn’t Leave To Sign A Lease

An unnamed New Orleans Saints rookie reportedly learned the hard way that players don’t have much freedom of movement during the 2020 season.

According to Jeff Duncan, a rookie reported to camp and needed to sign the lease on his new place. That’s when he learned he wasn’t even allowed to leave during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

One Saints rookie reported to camp yesterday and was shocked to learn that he would not be allowed to leave the team hotel to sign a lease on his new apartment. The learning process is ongoing. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) July 27, 2020

Welcome to sports in 2020, folks! You can’t even leave an NFL training camp to sign a lease. Just in case you thought the league wasn’t taking safety seriously, I can promise that they are.

Imagine getting drafted into the NFL, getting that signing bonus money, finding a place to live, getting amped to sign a lease, reporting to camp and then being informed that’s not allowed!

It’s like prison from “The Office.” Once you’re locked in, you’re not going anywhere!

You’ll have to excuse me if I don’t exactly cry over the fact that an NFL rookie is undergoing this experience. It’s not a big deal at all.

It’s more funny than anything else. Just have somebody deliver the lease to the facility or sign it electronically. It doesn’t need to be hard.

It’s just a testament to how crazy sports have become during the pandemic!

I can’t wait to hear what other wild stories come out from NFL camps. I have no doubt the craziness isn’t anywhere near ending.