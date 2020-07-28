Ohio State Will Require Masks At Football Games, Stadium Capacity Will Be Capped At 20%

Ohio State football fans will have to wear a mask if they want to attend a game during the 2020 season.

According to a release from the Buckeyes about protocol for if people are allowed into Ohio Stadium, fans attending games will have to wear masks, social distancing guidelines will be observed and stadium capacity will be capped 20%. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There’s still no guarantee that fans will be allowed in at all during the ongoing pandemic.

I’m still not sure that I believe we’re going to see stadiums 20% full in the fall. I’d love for them to be packed, but I’m also realistic.

You can’t even go to a movie theater right now! Who in their right mind is going to believe that you can put 20,000 people into a football stadium?

I just don’t see it happening. I hope I’m wrong, but I doubt it.

At this point, we just need to accept the fact that we’re going to be watching college football games at home or in bars during the 2020 season.

Hanging out at stadiums across America seems unlikely.

Let’s just keep trying to make sure that games even happen at all. That has to continue to be the top priority.