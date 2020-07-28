‘Ozark’ Season 3 Scores Multiple Emmy Nominations

“Ozark” season three has been nominated for several Emmy Awards.

The hit Netflix series about laundering drug money was nominated for Best Drama, Best Actor in a Drama Series (Jason Bateman) and Best Actress in a Drama Series (Laura Linney), according to The Hollywood Reporter. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

I’m super excited that “Ozark” season three is getting the recognition the show deserves. It’s without a doubt one of the best shows ever made, and Bateman gives a hall-of-fame performance as Marty Byrde.

Seriously, if you’re not watching “Ozark,” what the hell are you doing with your life? It’s been an epic ride ever since the first episode aired.



It’s dark, suspenseful, raises your stress and anxiety levels through the roof, keeps you guessing and the characters are all super dark at times.

Again, there’s no question in my mind at all whether or not “Ozark” is one of the greatest shows ever made. It 100% is.



Now, we have one final season left. I can’t wait to see how this journey ends. It’s been a hell of a ride with Bateman and company.

They're going to go out with a bang. Ozark will be back with an expanded 14-episode final season.

Let’s all hope “Ozark” cleans up when the Emmys are held Sept. 20.